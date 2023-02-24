Key Bills passed in the National Assembly to further strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ good governance agenda

The Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis passed three key Bills, namely, the Anti-Corruption Bill, 2023, Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday, February 22. The Bills, which received safe passage through the House, seek to further strengthen the Federation’s good governance agenda.

“This is a momentous day in the history of our country. It is telling our people and the international community that we are serious about cutting out corruption from our society,” said Attorney-General and Mover of all three Bills, the Honourable Garth Wilkin. “We are telling the people in this country that there will be no corruption in this government, and that we are willing to put our money where our mouth is by passing the legislation that will govern us to show the people, we are serious about doing good for them and this is not about personal gain.”