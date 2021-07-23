Key recommendations made by Inter-Ministerial Committee on Street Vending will make business easier – Chair Austin Farier

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 22, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues consultation on the best way forward for street vendors in the capital of Basseterre. Speaking on ‘Working for You’ on July 21, 2021, Chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Street Vending, Mr. Austin Farier, outlined a number of recommendations made by the committee on the way forward for street vendors, while also urging for more inter-ministerial collaboration.

“The main recommendation coming out, for now, is that persons should seek authorization from the relevant authorities. Also, vending must take place in areas that were safe, healthy, and had some sort of structure behind it because now you would have a management structure and cater to both vendors and the user’s needs. Also, we wanted to have more inter-ministerial collaboration when dealing with vending. Vending transcends a lot of the other ministries, so when we collaborate in dealing with vending it could only help the vendors. We recommended using the market more because at the time the market was pretty empty and we are aware that the market is a very versatile place, it is pretty much right now acting as a transitional area for vendors,” said Farier.

Mr. Farier further indicated that persons who are now at the market may see the need to move to a different location at a different date which is completely up to them once they have the relevant authorization. There is also a need to reform domestic legislation to better assist vendors and that was a recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee, according to Mr. Austin Farier.

He said there is also a need for “fixing some of the legislation dealing with vending to make it a lot more agile with modern times since some of these legislations were implemented back in the ’90s and 2000s, so there is a need for modernization.”“The more important recommendations are making sure that somebody checks on the vendors, making sure they are satisfied with the location. Also, having regular forums where you speak about vending and try to inform persons that it’s not just about you, your actions can impact others. Vendors are not the only stakeholders in Basseterre, we have to be aware of pedestrians, persons with disabilities, and formal traders,” Mr. Farier added

The Inter-ministerial Committee on Street Vending was formed to address some issues relating to street vending in Basseterre including the overcrowding of public spaces, traffic congestion, poor waste management, as well the safety of pedestrians, and healthy food practice