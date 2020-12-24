Kind-hearted Nevisians donate to Gender Affairs Department’s Christmas food drive

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 23, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Three civic-minded women have banded together to make a donation to the Department of Gender Affairs’ Christmas Food Drive for the less fortunate.Ms. Shelisa Glasford, Mrs. Pamela Martin and Ms. Lencia Percival made the donation to the Department on December 21, 2020.“In these boxes are groceries that we felt could be beneficial to families that are in need this Christmas so that they can know they are loved and appreciated; and even if it’s not a big organization, it just takes one or two persons with a vision and a plan to make things happen.

During the brief ceremony Ms. Glasford explained that she invited interested persons on social media to join her in a reverse Advent calendar, where instead of taking a gift for oneself each day for 24 days, a gift is given instead.“The type of year that we’ve had, it really put certain things into perspective. So we’re here as an informal group, just normal people here in the society that thought that this is something that could be worthwhile.

