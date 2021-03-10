King Balang clawed in St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 10, 2021(SKNVIBES)

They swooped down and headed for the Palace where the King was wondering what would have gone wrong, after having lost all the games with the exception of two, and showing scant respect for the King they made the situation worse by clawing him.On the evening of Tuesday March 9 during the seventh segment of play in the second round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament taking place at the New Town Community Centre, Eagle Claws Domino Club soundly beat King Balang Domino Club 26-4, a feat that earned them a bonus point.

For Eagle Claws, who completed the feat in style being the first team to report a win for the night at 8:58 pm, Lionel ‘Nabal’ Nisbett and Ryan St. Marie won a whopping eight games without loss, while Austin Williams and Keith ‘Blue’ Eddy won five games and lost two.Another interesting game witnessed at the New Town community centre saw the battle of the siblings where Newcomers I Domino Club beat Newcomers II Domino Club 26-20.

