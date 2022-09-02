King Powers Tallawahs to a winning start

A new look Jamaica Tallawahs got their 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign off to a winning start with a 47 run victory over the defending champions, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

The Patriots won the toss and opted to field first but the decision backfired as a sparkling 89 off 57 balls from Brandon King led the way for the Tallawahs who set an imposing 183/2 from their 20 overs.

In reply the Patriots fell to a sizable defeat losing wickets in regular clusters as the Tallawahs put on an excellent display in the field to back up their performance with the bat.

The Tallawahs had got off to a circumspect start with Duan Jansen bowling a beautiful three over opening spell. However once Brandon King got into his groove the runs started to flow.

He took 14 and 19 runs respectively off Akila Dananjaya and Jon Russ Jaggesar to ensure the Tallawahs ended the PowerPlay on 48/0.