Kingdom of Morocco congratulates Prime Minister Harris on his re-election

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 18, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Kingdom of Morocco became the latest allied nation to extend congratulations to Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on his re-election to serve for a second term as Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and on his Team Unity-led coalition’s historic victory in the June 05, 2020 General Elections.

The congratulations were conveyed to Prime Minister Harris by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Federation, His Excellency Dr. Abderrahim Kadmiri, on behalf of His Majesty the King of Morocco.“Following the general elections that took place on Friday, June 5th, 2020, I have the immense honour to congratulate Your Excellency and the three-party government of Saint Kitts & Nevis on your re-election to office,” the congratulatory letter read.