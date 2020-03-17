Kittitian Makes History in the U.S. Army

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

For the first time in the history of them United States Army , its 10 senior geospatial intelligence technical advisors are all black – and Mitchel Dascent, a Kittitian, is one of them. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mitchel Dascent of St. Kitts is one of The 10 Guides, as the U.S. Army collectively refers to its 10 senior geo-intel technical advisors. Together, Mitchel Dascent and the other nine Guides have 260-plus years of military service.

The 10 Guides gathered in February for a group photo at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., in honor of Black History Month.Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mitchel Dascent joined the U.S. Army in 1996 after graduating from Sixth Form in 1995 and doing a brief stint at the Planning Unit in St. Kitts.

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X