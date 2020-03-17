Kittitian Makes History in the U.S. Army

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

For the first time in the history of them United States Army , its 10 senior geospatial intelligence technical advisors are all black – and Mitchel Dascent, a Kittitian, is one of them. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mitchel Dascent of St. Kitts is one of The 10 Guides, as the U.S. Army collectively refers to its 10 senior geo-intel technical advisors. Together, Mitchel Dascent and the other nine Guides have 260-plus years of military service.

The 10 Guides gathered in February for a group photo at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., in honor of Black History Month.Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mitchel Dascent joined the U.S. Army in 1996 after graduating from Sixth Form in 1995 and doing a brief stint at the Planning Unit in St. Kitts.