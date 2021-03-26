Kittitian scholar achieves Canadian Community and Education Award

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2021 (SKNVIBES)

HARD work, dedication, consistency, perseverance and a willingness to make my family and country proud are some of the words used by CiQuinya Morton to describe her road from St. Kitts and Nevis to Ontario, Canada to achieve one of that North American nation’s most recognised academic awards.

Morton grabbed the prestigious Canadian Cooperatives Working for Greater Learning Student of the Year Award, which is part of a Co-op prerequisite for students of the University of Toronto Scarborough, as the course she is currently undertaking has academic and work requirements for completion.The young Morton is expected to complete her Bachelor’s Degree in April, where she already has one year of work experience under her belt at various companies in Canada.

That recognition is given to individuals who persevere in academics, show discipline in their work environment and in the community, and is judged from among several campuses across the country.Morton won the award for her Scarborough Campus after she had what was described as a “great final work term” at Pepsi, which ended in December.

