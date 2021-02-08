Knife-wielding attacker shot by police

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 6 2021 (SKNVIBES)

A Sandy Point resident is currently nursing wounds to his legs at the JNF General Hospital after being shot by members of the Anti-Gang Unit.

According to a police communiqué, the incident had occurred in Sandy Point on Saturday, January 30,2021.2.6.The communiqué stated that sometime after 4:00 p.m. on the day in question, officers at the Sandy Point Police Station had responded to a request for assistance by an individual who claimed that his 7-year-old son was beaten by a man, whom he said was his neighbour.

Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that when the lawmen arrived at the scene, the assailant was behaving in a violent manner and was using threatening language. He also refused to cooperate with the officers’ instructions and that led to them summoning members of the Anti-Gang Unit to provide assistance.

READ MORE>>