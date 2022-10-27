Labour Govt. acknowledges CBI needs to be reformed

THE St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Government is currently in the process of reforming one of the country’s significant sources of revenue, the Citizenship By Investment programe, to make it more robust in light of the growing challenges being faced.

That comes against the backdrop of the programe – referred to as the ‘Golden Passport’ scheme by the European Union and the United States – coming under a major threat with calls for it to be disbanded all together.

Such a move would be detrimental to small states such as St. Kitts and Nevis where, in 2020, it was said to account for 40 percent of the Federation’s revenue stream.

Now, with the country seeking to rebound and staring down the barrel of slow economic growth for 2023 due to the inflation challenges, bolstering the programme is critical.