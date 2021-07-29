Labour Party gets landslide victory in St. Lucia Elections

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 28 2021(SKNVIBES)

AS the dusk settled on Monday evening (July 26), it was announced that the St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) had ousted the United Workers Party (UWP) in a landslide victory at the island’s General Elections.

After a long day of voting and counting, when the results were announced, the SLP had gained 14 of the 17-seat Election, while the incumbent, UWP, won two and the other one went to Independent Candidate Stephenson King.The UWP lost a number of seats including several in its strongholds, with only incumbent Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Bradley Felix winning.

Prime Minister-elect, Phillip Joseph Pierre thanked all of his supporters in Castries East and also those who supported him and the SLP.Pierre said he felt vindicated with the win following a smear campaign.He told reporters that the SLP and team intend to be a government that serves the people and have more involvement from those in civil society.

