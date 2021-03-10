Labour Union accuses employers of violating workers’ rights

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 10 2021 (SKNVIBES)

WITH the vaccine roll-out in St. Kitts and Nevis at 14 percent, the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNLU) has lashed out at those organisations that are mandating their employees to take the jab of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Describing the mandate as a breach of the constitutional rights of the employees, the Union registered its “shock and dismay” of the practice being undertaken by an increasing number of organisations in the Federation.SKNVibes cannot independently confirm that a number of organisations are carrying out that practice; however, health officials have indicated that the vaccine is not mandatory but a choice to be made by individuals, despite calls from the Government for people to volunteer and take the jab.

The SKNTLU in a statement explained that employers are “mandating workers to take the vaccine that protects against the COVID-19 virus against their will. The insistence is being backed up by threats of termination, transfer or suspension”. “There are other instances that have been made known to the Union, where a growing number of employers is making COVID-19 inoculation a prerequisite for employment or promotion within the organisation.

READ MORE>>