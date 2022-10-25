Latoya B. Jones sworn in as Opposition Senator in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis

The Honourable Latoya Bianca Jones has been sworn in as a Senator (Opposition) in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis during a ceremony at the Theodore L. Hobson Court Building in Charlestown on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Hon. Jones, Special Adviser in the Office of the Premier, took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office, administered by High Court Judge, His Lordship, Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. Present at the swearing-in ceremony were members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet, relatives and friends, and specially invited guests.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier, Elected Representative for Nevis 9 and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, extended congratulations to Ms. Jones.