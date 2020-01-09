Lawvington Forbes beats murder rap on-o case submission

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

LAWVINGTON FORBES, who was charged for the 2016 murder of Vincie Ferlance, walked out the court a free man after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) upheld a no-case submission by the defence counsel.

According to the facts of the case, the then 22-year-old Forbes had alleged shot Ferlance of Bath Village, Nevis in the wee hours of Saturday, April 16, 2016.Information reaching this publication at that time, stated that the 20-year-old was attending a fundraising activity at Lime Beach Bar on Pinney’s Beach.

He was reportedly shot to the torso at about 3:00 a.m. and died while being transported to the Alexandra Hospital.Forbes was arrested after police investigations had led to a search of his Hamilton home where he was apprehended on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently charged with Murder on Sunday, April 17, 2016.