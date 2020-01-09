Lawvington Forbes beats murder rap on-o case submission

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

LAWVINGTON FORBES, who was charged for the 2016 murder of Vincie Ferlance, walked out the court a free man after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) upheld a no-case submission by the defence counsel.

According to the facts of the case, the then 22-year-old Forbes had alleged shot Ferlance of Bath Village, Nevis in the wee hours of Saturday, April 16, 2016.Information reaching this publication at that time, stated that the 20-year-old was attending a fundraising activity at Lime Beach Bar on Pinney’s Beach.
He was reportedly shot to the torso at about 3:00 a.m. and died while being transported to the Alexandra Hospital.Forbes was arrested after police investigations had led to a search of his Hamilton home where he was apprehended on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently charged with Murder on Sunday, April 17, 2016.

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X