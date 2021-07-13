Leadership Matters resumes this Tuesday with focus on the reopening of the economy

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 12 2021(SKNVIBES)

The popular virtual series “Leadership Matters” with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris resumes this Tuesday, July 13 at 8:00pm.Joining Prime Minister Harris on Tuesday night’s programme will be the Financial Secretary in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Hilary Hazel; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws and Superintendent of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. Cromwell Henry.

The panelists will take an in-depth look at the phased reopening of the local economy which was announced by Prime Minister Harris in his address to the nation on Saturday, July 10. Leadership Matters simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

