Leading by example, Prime Minister Harris among first to take COVID-19 vaccine in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 22, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris rolled up his sleeve today (Monday, February 22) as he accepted the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine against the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), thereby setting a strong example for all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to follow.

The first batch of vaccines was administered during a brief ceremony held as part of the Government’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout and Awareness Campaign Launch. The event, held at the Newtown Health Center, was carried live on ZIZ TV and social media.Prime Minister Harris was the second recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine jab. The first jab was received by the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

