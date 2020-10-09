Legal framework for COVID app being worked on

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is in the process of putting the necessary legal framework in place for the mandatory implementation of the new COVID-19 tracking application for persons entering the Federation when the borders reopen.



The disclosure was made yesterday (Oct. 8) by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws while responding to a question on the long-promised application at the NEOC Media Briefing.She told the public that the application is currently ready for use, where the incoming traveller would be asked to upload the National COVID-19 Mobile Application.

“And so, yes, that application is the thinking! The app is ready to be launched, and what is worked on is the legal framework for its implementation. And so we will utilise this tool to help us to monitor incoming travellers,” disclosed the CMO.The geofencing app will allow health officials to pinpoint the exact location where someone was and if they are not where they should be, and if they left the confines of a particular location where they should not be.

