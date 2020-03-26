Lessons and challenges: cooperation in the era of Coronavirus

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

We are witnessing the spread of a new pandemic in the 21st century. Now less than four months since it first erupted, this emergency is rocking the world, and we are not yet able to foresee what life will be like in a few months, when this dramatic event is finally over.Amidst the confusion, fear and disorientation, we can draw some conclusions and identify preliminary lessons.

The slowing down of trade is also endangering people’s ability to fully exercise their right to food, especially in countries with an extremely high agricultural trade deficit. In some cases, it seems that there may be insufficient labor to transport goods, especially over long distances, although, this is not affecting the food supply at the moment.

READ MORE>>