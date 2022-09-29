“Let’s Do This!” TV Show Premiere’s on MoENT TV!

The TV Show series, Let’s Do This! will premiere on MoENT TV, Channel 4, The Cable TV on September 29th, 2022, at 7:30pm. Those without Cable Tv services will be able to view the show on MoENTSKN’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLw_7M3vzz6UThoH6kT0JlA The general public is also encouraged to attend the Watch Party at Vibes Beach Bar from 7pm -9pm on the same night.

The television show was created in collaboration with Studio 327 which is locally owned and run by Mrs. Gardenia Destang Richardson. Production was led by well-known local producer/director Stephen Smith and his team at Blue Torch Productions demonstrating the Ministry’s continued effort to utilize and empower our local talent. The St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) is also onboard as a partner. SKNCIC’s former Executive Director, Mr. Kevin Hope is set to be the host for the upcoming season.