LIAT to continue flying; but with reduced staff

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 12 2020 (SKNVIBES)

WITH cash-strapped regional airline LIAT eyeing a return to the skies as early as next month, the Administrator, Cleveland Seaforth, is now moving to terminate all existing staff contracts with a view to rehire on a smaller scale, as regional governments agree to write-off the debts.



The airline is currently being managed by the Administrator, who was tasked with reviving operations on a smaller scale including working with creditors on debts write-offs, among other initiatives.As part of restructuring the airline’s significant debt, the Administrator engaged regional governments to write-off monies owed for landing fees and other taxes.

Those engagements, according to Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, have borne fruits as all regional leaders have agreed to the write-off.“I’m told that nearly all of the countries within the region that they are cooperating. I know that Barbados would have written to the administrator agreeing to write off the amounts owed to the Barbadian Government.

