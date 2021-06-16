Liburd labels PAM’s announcement devisive and destructive

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 15 2021(SKNVIBES)

FORMER Government Minister now Ambassador to the United Nations, Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd is up in arms over the manner in which echelons of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) intend to dump him as the political party’s representative for Constituency One.

Documents show that Liburd is at odds with a decision taken by the PAM to seek new representation for the area following a public notice.Ambassador Liburd was the party’s Parliamentary Representative for that area, but he had lost that seat to Geoffery Hanley of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s at the 2020 General Elections

The PAM is now looking to move forward by replacing him in order to reclaim the seat. In doing so, the PAM has advertised for interested persons to apply as the party’s candidate for what it termed “the vacant position”.A public notice, placed by the party, stated: “Coming out of the 2020 General Elections, the People’s Action Movement was successful in winning four (4) of the five (5) seats contested. We were not successful in winning St. Christopher I, commonly known as East Basseterre, contested on our behalf by Mr. Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd.

READ MORE>>