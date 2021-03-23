Liddie turned himself in to lawmen

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 22 2021 (SKNVIBES)

ONE day after a wanted bulletin was issued for Alexis Liddie, it seemed as if the Lime Kiln resident had heeded the police’s advice and turned himself in on Saturday (Mar. 20).

Liddie was wanted for Building Breaking, Larceny, and Burglary, and was described by thr police as being armed and dangerous.In a short statement, police informed that “Alexis Liddie, for whom a wanted poster was issued on Friday, was taken into Police custody today (March 20)”.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry told SKNVibes that Liddie, in fact, had turned himself in to police custody on Saturday evening and was arrested.

