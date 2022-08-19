kn_flag

inSKN

List of Cabinet members and their portfolios in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

SKN COAT OF ARMS2
Cabinet, Government, Members, Portfolios

Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health, Social Security

Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Housing

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce

Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3
Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information Communication and Technology, Posts

Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2
Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Urban Development

Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Entrepreneurship, Creative Economy, Culture, Sports, Cooperatives

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates