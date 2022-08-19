List of Cabinet members and their portfolios in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health, Social Security

Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Housing

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce

Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information Communication and Technology, Posts

Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Urban Development

Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins

Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Entrepreneurship, Creative Economy, Culture, Sports, Cooperatives