List of Cabinet members and their portfolios in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health, Social Security
Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 1
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Housing
The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 6
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce
Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 3
Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information Communication and Technology, Posts
Honourable Marsha Tamika Henderson
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 2
Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Urban Development
Honourable Samal Mojah Duggins
Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 4
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Entrepreneurship, Creative Economy, Culture, Sports, Cooperatives