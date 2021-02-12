Basseterre,St.Kitts February 11 2021 (SKNVIBES)

An invitation to attend a livestock meeting is being extended to livestock farmers and livestock owners who are operating in the areas of:

– Dieppe Bay through Saddlers to Brighton on Monday 22nd Feb, 2021 at 6 pm

– Old Road through Sandy Point to St. Pauls on Tuesday 23rd Feb, 2021 at 6 pm

– Challengers through Basseterre to Cayon including St. Peters on Wednesday 24th Feb, 2021 at 6 pm.

Each meeting will be held in the large conference room at the Department of Agriculture, La Guerite.

