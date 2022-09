The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. began a load shedding exercise on Monday Sept 5th. This exercise will include a series of scheduled outages to account for reduced generation capacity at our Needsmust Power Plant.

SKELEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused and thanks its customers, who have been without power for their patience. For more information regarding this outage schedule or to report any other fault customers should call our emergency hotline at 465-2013.