Local Bakery Offers Free Bread and Buns For Easter

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 7 2020 (WINNFM)

A local bakery is offering free bread and buns on the eve of the Easter weekend.Proprietor Ernest Amory, of Amory Bakery on Victoria Road, Basseterre, made the announcement at Monday evening’s (April 7) National Emergency Operations Centre’s (NEOC) press briefing.

On Thursday each customer will receive 3 large loafs of bread and three buns free of charge. Free bread will also be given to the Children’s Home, The Infirmary, and bread will also be given on a daily basis to the hospitals and clinics in St Kitts until May 30.Asked about the logistics of the exercise, Mr. Amory said he would be guided by the authorities on how to ensure that established guidelines are respected.

