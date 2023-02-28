Location identified for new Hospital

PRIME MINISTER Dr. Terrance Drew has revealed that the Government had identified a plot of land adjacent to Ross University in West Farm as a possible location for the new proposed hospital on St. Kitts.

In a post to his social media over the weekend, Dr. Drew wrote: “Standing at the possible site for the new hospital. When they go low, we go high. I would love to hear your feedback.”

The Government, as part of its campaign promises last year, indicated that it would construct a new medical facility, since the JNF General Hospital has been dealing with structural challenges and is not in a position to fully provide modern care for citizens and residents.

Consecutive administrations in St. Kitts have campaigned to provide a “modern, state-of-the-art hospital” for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.