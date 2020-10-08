Lodge and Tabernacle draw first blood in Number Seven Domino League semis

Basseterre, St.Kitts, October 7, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The battle for supremacy in the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League begun in earnest Tuesday evening October 6 when the top four teams met for their first encounters in a best of three semi-finals. Two former champions, Lodge Domino Club and Unity Domino Club, in their pursuit to reclaim the coveted title now that defending champions Parsons Domino Club are out of the equation, met at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Lodge had won their in the first round encounter this year when they beat Unity 13-9, but in the second round Unity avenged by winning narrowly – 13-12. The two teams will meet tomorrow Thursday October 8 for the second semi-final encounter and should Lodge win, they will book a place in the finals. However, a win by Unity will trigger off the third game.

