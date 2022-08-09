Low turnout as SKN votes for new government

THE people of St. Kitts and Nevis took to the polls today (Aug. 5) to elect a new government, but from all indications the turnout may be lower than usual at Federal Elections.

With Federal Elections being called just two years after the previous one, an early look at some polling stations showed long lines, while at a number of others there were a few persons.

A similar report had emerged from Nevis, indicate that it might be a low turn out as well.

St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) candidate for Constituency Five, Kenny Douglas charged that the voting population might have been dissuaded by the way the incumbent administration triggered the elections after its dramatic collapse with the termination of six Cabinet members and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

“It was smooth in most areas. What I believe is that the voter turnout is not as much as the last time for how it was in 2020 – I think it is too low,” noted Douglas.

The uncertainty of who to vote for during the elections and the way some of the campaigns and the saturation of the returning to the polls two after the last General Elections were conducted are suspected of being factors in the low turnout early in the day.