‘Lucky Fisherman reels in a Big Win with Lucky Pick’

Basseterre, St. Kitts September 14, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A shocked but elated C.H. has ‘reeled’ in a whopping win of $132,000 with Caribbean Lottery’s Lucky Pick game.The 62-year-old fisherman and father of two is feeling great and continues to smile about his shocking win: “The girl at RSJ called me and told me to check my ticket. It was unbelievable. Even though I was looking at the numbers, I had to get someone else to call the numbers to make it more real.

C.H. also enthused that: “I was kinda excited yesterday and it’s sinking in slowly, but I’m relaxing and taking it in easy now!” C.H. who normally plays a specific number decided to use the Quick Pick option this time around and it has paid off.Sabina Harrinarain, Office Manager at the Caribbean Lottery congratulated C.H. on his win, adding that she was impressed by his calm approach.

READ MORE>>