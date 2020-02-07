Lucky Pick Win Brings Good News to Nevis

Charlestown, Nevis – February 6, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

“Elated.” That is how Lucky Pick winner Howard Maynard described his mood, after winning a whopping $105,500 with Caribbean Lottery’s Lucky Pick game.Now the 54-year-old father of three can’t stop smiling.

“When I heard I had won I looked to the sky and said, ‘Thank you, Jesus!’” he exclaimed. “I knew I was going to get good news, but I didn’t know what it would be,” he added. “I did not have time to look at my ticket. When the agent, RSJ One Stop in Charlestown, said I should check to see if I had won, I did – and it was me!” Mr. Maynard used the Quick Pick option.Sabina Harrinarain, Office Manager at The Caribbean Lottery in St. Kitts congratulated Mr. Maynard on his win, adding that she was impressed by his upbeat approach.