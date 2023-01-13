Macmillan Education Caribbean announces part two of its ‘Maximising Maths’ webinar and workshop series

Following the success of their first ‘Maximising Maths’ webinar campaign in September, which explored how key mathematical skills can help pupils learn and love maths, Macmillan Education Caribbean is has announced the second installment of the webinar series taking place in January 2023.

Running from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th January, the second part of the Maximising Maths series will equip teachers with a comprehensive knowledge of four key areas of mathematics: counting, calculation, algebra and geometry and measurement.

Maths experts Dr Tony Cotton and Andrew Jeffrey will explore practical approaches to teaching mathematics as well as common misconceptions and how to overcome them. The series will support pupils on their journey to becoming curious and confident mathematicians.