Magical Hosein spins Knight Riders to victory

A brilliant bowling spell from Akeal Hosein saw Trinbago Knight Riders kick off their 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a victory over last year’s finalists, Saint Lucia Kings, by three wickets.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field, Hosein taking frequent wickets to restrict Saint Lucia Kings to 143/9, despite some big hitting from batter Roshon Primus towards the end of the innings.

Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a tough start themselves, losing two early wickets before a commanding innings from Tion Webster (58) helped to guide them to victory with four balls to spare.

Saint Lucia Kings had got off to a troublesome start as they lost openers Johnson Charles and Leroy Lugg in the batting powerplay. Mark Deyal began to rebuild with some fluent batting, but the 13th over proved to be pivotal as Hosein took three wickets, including that of Deyal and captain Roston Chase. The Kings continued to lose wickets, yet a late flurry of boundaries from Primus ultimately saw them reach 143/9.