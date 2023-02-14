Mainstream media is source for fact-based info

PROVIDING information in times of crises to reduce misinformation and disinformation was the aim of a two-day TechCamp, hosted by the United States Embassy and the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) in a changing global environment.

The camp, which was held in the United States, brought together journalists, Government Information Officers and Disasters Response Coordinators to better understand their roles to be able to communicate fact-based information during times of crises and disasters.

Too often the public has been utilizing social media for information and ignores mainstream media as a source of fact-based information, which leads to the spreading of misinformation and disinformation.

Keith Goodard, CDEMA’s Communications & Public Relations Specialist, reminded that the media is part of the information dissemination to the public and, in the 19 countries that the agency covers, they want everyone to be prepared not only for tropical storms but all disasters.