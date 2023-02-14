kn_flag

inSKN

Mainstream media is source for fact-based info

Source: SKNVibes
WhatsApp Image 2023-02-13 at 1.34.02 PM
Caribbean Disaster Management Agency, Embassy, MainStream, Media, Source

PROVIDING information in times of crises to reduce misinformation and disinformation was the aim of a two-day TechCamp, hosted by the United States Embassy and the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) in a changing global environment.

The camp, which was held in the United States, brought together journalists, Government Information Officers and Disasters Response Coordinators to better understand their roles to be able to communicate fact-based information during times of crises and disasters.

Too often the public has been utilizing social media for information and ignores mainstream media as a source of fact-based information, which leads to the spreading of misinformation and disinformation.

Keith Goodard, CDEMA’s Communications & Public Relations Specialist, reminded that the media is part of the information dissemination to the public and, in the 19 countries that the agency covers, they want everyone to be prepared not only for tropical storms but all disasters.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

Crime Shooting81

Another family is left to mourn

ANOTHER family is today (Feb. 15) mourning the loss of a loved one to senseless gun violence on the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis.

February 16, 2023