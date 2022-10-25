kn_flag

Major Geothermal Energy Collaboration Expected Between St. Kitts and Nevis

Minister of Environment, St. Kitts and Nevis

The Minister of Environment and Climate Action Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Minister of Energy & Utilities Hon. Konris Maynard met with several stakeholders on Sunday 23rd October 2022 to discuss proposals for short, medium, and long-term actions that are necessary for a secure and resilient energy sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Devon Gardner, Head of Technical Programmes at the Caribbean Center for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency (CCREEE); Mr. Joseph Williams, Sustainable Energy Adviser at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Environment & Climate Action, Ms. Sharon Rattan; Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Energy & Utilities’ Mr. Daryl Lloyd; Mr. Clement Jomo Williams, General Manager at SKELEC; Mr. Albert Gordon, General Manager at NEVLEC; Ms. Naftalie Errar, Project Manager for Geothermal Project on Nevis; and Mr. Ian Ward, Chief Engineer at NEVLEC.

