Major Geothermal Energy Collaboration Expected Between St. Kitts and Nevis

The Minister of Environment and Climate Action Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Minister of Energy & Utilities Hon. Konris Maynard met with several stakeholders on Sunday 23rd October 2022 to discuss proposals for short, medium, and long-term actions that are necessary for a secure and resilient energy sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Devon Gardner, Head of Technical Programmes at the Caribbean Center for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency (CCREEE); Mr. Joseph Williams, Sustainable Energy Adviser at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Environment & Climate Action, Ms. Sharon Rattan; Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Energy & Utilities’ Mr. Daryl Lloyd; Mr. Clement Jomo Williams, General Manager at SKELEC; Mr. Albert Gordon, General Manager at NEVLEC; Ms. Naftalie Errar, Project Manager for Geothermal Project on Nevis; and Mr. Ian Ward, Chief Engineer at NEVLEC.