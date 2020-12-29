Male hospitalised following late-night shooting

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A male, who is popular in several circles, is said to be hospitalised following a shooting incident last night (Dec. 28).

The incident is said to have occurred sometime after 10:00 p.m. in the Lime Kiln area.Police Commissioner Hilroy Brandy confirmed that the incident did occur but noted that the Public Relations Officer would be issuing a statement on the matter.

However, a source close to the Police Force informed this publication that the Mn is hospitalised at the JNF General Hospital in a stable condition.

