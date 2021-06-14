Man charged for Indecent Assault on Nevis

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis June 14 2021(SKNVIBES)

A man from District ‘C’ on Nevis is currently on bail after being charged for the offence of Indecent Assault.

Police have reported that the man was formally charged on Monday (June 7) and was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 with two sureties on Friday (June 11).

In addition to bail, he had to surrender all travel documents and not apply for or obtain any new documents; not to interfere or communicate with the virtual complainant or any family member, and he must report to the Charlestown Police Station twice weekly.

