Man commits suicide at JNF Hospital

QUESTIONS are today (OCT. 27) being asked how a man was able to commit suicide at the Federation’s major health institution without anyone noticing before the act occurred.

The Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the death, writing in an official statement that the Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that “at about 3:30 am today, Thursday 27th October, a male patient [was] admitted to the Psychiatric Ward of the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment committed suicide”.

The Ministry of Health did not release how the act was committed, but noted in a statement that “Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, the staff at the Ministry of Health and the Joseph N. France General Hospital offer[s] full condolences and support to the family and loved ones of the deceased patient at this trying time”