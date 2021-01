Basseterre,St.Kitts January 11 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Federation this evening (Jan. 12) recorded its first homicide for 2021 following a shooting incident.

Reports are that gunshots rang out in the McKnight area sometime after 6:00 p.m. and two males were hit.Police confirmed that one of them has succumbed to his injuries.

More on this incident as information becomes available.

