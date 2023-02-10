Man found dead in Bird Rock

POLICE are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the lifeless body of a male in Bird Rock in the wee hours today (Jan. 27).

No official details have yet been released, but SKNVibes understands that the young man, name withheld, was found murdered in a vehicle within the Bird Rock area.

This brings to two the number of homicides committed in the Federation for the year.

The first one is that of 26-year-old Javon Grant of Maddens Estate, Nevis, who was shot multiple times in the vicinity of a bar in Bath Village on Wednesday (Jan. 11).