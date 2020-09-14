Man injured in Parson Ground shooting incident

Basseterre,St.Kiits September 13 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AN early morning shooting incident in Parson Ground has left one man nursing an injury to his spine.

The incident occurred sometime after 1:00 A.M. yesterday (Sept. 12) and it involved Devon Whattley of St. Paul’s.According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that while the 38-year-old was inside mother’s house in Parson Ground, unknown assailants had fired a number of shots through a window and one of them struck him in hid back.

He was transported to the JNF Hospital via ambulance.Police said an x-ray undertaken revealed that Whattley received a single gunshot wound and the bullet is lodged behind his spine.

