Man shot in thigh on Nevis

POLICE on Nevis are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was shot to his thigh on Sunday (Sept. 18).

The shooting victim’s name was given as Caldre Chapman of Gingerland.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that sometime after 8:00 p.m. on the day in question, Chapman had parked and exited his vehicle at a residence in Farms Estate when he was approached by a masked, armed assailant who began firing shots in his direction.

In an attempt to evade the gunman, Chapman began running but his assailant caught up with him and a struggle ensued between the two of them, which resulted in Chapman being struck in the head and a gunshot wound to his thigh.