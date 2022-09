POLICE are probing a stabbing incident that occurred outside of its Lozack Road-based Headquarters this morning (Sept. 23).

Media reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 a.m., while the man was tending to his vehicle, a masked assailant approached and inflicted the wound or wounds.

The wounded man reportedly sought assistance at the nearby Basseterre Police Station from where he was transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital for treatment.