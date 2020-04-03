Massy United Insurance COVID-19 Customer Advisory

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Massy United Insurance advises our valued clients and partners that effective Monday, March 30 our office will be closed until further notice. This temporary closure will in no way affect the quality of care that you have come to expect and rely on from us. Team members remain in place to assist with your policies, renewals, and claims where applicable.

You can connect with us as follows :

Quotes

Submit your quote request online at www.massyunitedinsurance.com. We will respond via email or phone. You can also contact us via our Facebook page.

Claims

Submit your claim online at www.massyunitedinsurance.com. We will respond via email or phone. Please submit your bank authorisation form to facilitate claims payments directly to your bank account.

