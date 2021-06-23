Massy United Insurance offices closed until further notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 22 2021(SKNVIBES)

Massy United Insurance advises our valued clients and partners that our offices will be closed until further notice. This temporary closure will in no way affect the quality of care that you have come to expect and rely on from us as our team members are working remotely to assist you.

Please note how you can connect with us :

• Give us a call at 662-7574.

• Send your request via email at info.sk@massyunitedinsurance.com or contact us via our Facebook page.

• Submit your claim online at www.massyunitedinsurance.com. Please submit your bank authorisation form to facilitate claims payments directly to your bank account.

Our personnel can be contacted at :

• Claims – Giovanni Claxton: 664-9018

• General Queries – Hadiya Mills: 662-7574

• Premium payments can be made via direct deposit and online banking. Please give us a call at 662-7574 for our banking details.

