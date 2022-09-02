MASSY WCPL MATCH REPORT: Trinbago Knight Riders close out thrilling win

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women edged to victory by the barest of margins beating the Barbados Royals Women by one run in a nail-biting first game of the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Having won the toss and elected to bat, the Knight Riders got off to a flyer, but lost regular wickets meaning they finished 114/7 thanks to a late flurry from Hayley Jensen and a well-fought 30 from Lee-Ann Kirby at the top.

Shakera Selman and Hayley Matthews were the pick of the Royals’ bowlers taking two apiece and Matthews claimed bragging rights by dismissing her counterpart, Deandra Dottin.

The Royals also lost regular wickets during their chase and despite 38 from Chloe Tryon, an innings that included huge sixes, could not keep up with the run-rate.

Kirby added to her batting prowess with two important wickets and was integral to the Knight Riders taking the win, but it was captain Dottin in the final over that sealed the victory and all-but booked them a spot in the final.