Masters terminate Terminal Boyz’s winning streak in St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament

Basseterre, St.Kitts, February 9, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Terminal Boyz Domino Club’s winning streak in the St. Kitts National Domino Association (SKNDA) tournament, taking place at the New Town Community Centre, came to a screeching halt on Sunday February 7 when Masters Domino Club handed them a 26-20 thrashing.For Masters, James ‘Bubba’ Hanley and Jerome ‘Spy’ Clarke won three games, lost two; William ‘Ramong’ Agard and Ashton ‘Petrol’ Davis won three games, lost three; William ‘Ramong’ Agard and Jeevan ‘Puncha’ Dore won two games, lost none; and Selmoth ‘Selly’ Rawlins and Allister Clarke won three games, lost one.

For Terminal Boyz, the father and son pair of Selwyn ‘Bungo’ Anjo and Vincent ‘Five Cents’ Bowry won four games, lost three; while Brian Brookes and Marvin Warner won three games, lost three. Terminal Boyz players who had commanded an early 6-4 lead as the representative of the tournament’s platinum sponsor the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Marketing and Product Development Officer Ms Chantelle Rochester watched the action-packed game.

