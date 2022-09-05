Mayers leads from the front to guide Royals to victory

The Barbados Royals claimed victory in their opening fixture of 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with a dominant performance in all three facets of the game.

The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and it proved to be a wise decision as Andre Fletcher’s sparkling 81 aside they were able to take regular wickets to restrict the Patriots to 149/8.

In reply Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers raced to a 64 run partnership to set the platform for a straight forward win.

With Mayers batting through the majority of the innings the chase was always a formality as his 73 from 46 balls put the result beyond doubt.

The Patriots were handed a blow prior to the match with the injury enforced absence of Evin Lewis but the new opening pair of Andre Fletcher and Joshua Da Silva ensured that the Patriots had a firm foundation reaching 43/0 at the end of the PowerPlay.