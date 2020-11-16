MCCC triumphs over Sandy Point to win another Keeth Arthurton T20 title

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Molineaux/Cayon Cricket Club (MCCC) are back to back Keeth Arthurton T20 Champions after a six-wicket win over Sandy Point on Sunday at the Conaree Cricket Center.

MCCC won the toss and invited Sandy Point to have the first knock. The opening pair for Sandy Point Dillin Liddie and Greg Stanley got their innings off to lively start taking 25 from three overs, but when Liddie fell after trying one shot too many fell for 12.Stanley and Akeem Saunders tried to get the innings back on track but after a partnership of nine Stanley was bowled by MCCC Captain Larry Audain for 18.

Saunders was then joined by Terrance Warde and the experienced pair found it difficult to find scoring options early on especially to Leon Clarke playing his final game for Molineaux/Cayon.Clarke Bowl his four-over for just 12 runs and got the important wicket of Saunders.