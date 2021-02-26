MCS DR. Wilkinson says launch of COVID-19 vaccination in St. Kitts & Nevis is a major milestone in fight against the virus

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 25, 2021 (SKNIS)

Medical Chief of Staff (MCS) at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, says Monday the 22nd of February, 2021 will be remembered as a major milestone in St. Kitts & Nevis’ history in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Wilkinson said this during his presentation on the virtual forum series ‘Leadership Matters’ on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.“Despite the stark realization of the importance and efficacy of vaccines, there are still some persons who are reluctant to take them, he said. “I am certain that our people will do the right thing again and be protected through vaccinations.”

“Over 70 front line and essential workers, including 22 of my medical colleagues, joined us and rolled up their sleeves and took the vaccine against COVID-19,” said Dr. Wilkinson.“It was also very reassuring to see the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, Members of the Cabinet, and the top brass from the Police, Army, and Port Authorities leading by example,” he added.

“The vaccine rollout was not only an effort to protect us from this deadly virus but to assure you of the confidence we have in the vaccine’s efficacy and safety,” said Dr. Wilkinson.“The success of vaccines in eliminating a number of diseases locally and worldwide, a sum that requires over 90% population coverage to achieve herd immunity, speaks to the fact that the majority of us will do the right thing and get vaccinated,” he said.